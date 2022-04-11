Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,151,485 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.