Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

NYSE:BABA opened at $103.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

