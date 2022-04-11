Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $156.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.12.

NYSE:BABA opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

