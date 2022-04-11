Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.49. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

