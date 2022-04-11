Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $13.06. Allego shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 363 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

