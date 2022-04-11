Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.42

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 2192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

