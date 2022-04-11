Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 171.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,604. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

