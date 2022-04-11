AllSafe Price Down 38.9% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $79,649.25 and $16.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

