Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 409,410 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 409,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stem by 97.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,121 shares of company stock worth $2,975,850. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

