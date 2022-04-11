Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 44,581 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $168.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.70. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

