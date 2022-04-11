Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 113,844 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 113,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,758,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

