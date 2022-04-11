Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 43,467 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT opened at $145.48 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.