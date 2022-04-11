Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

WAL stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

