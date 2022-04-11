Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 105,542 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 105,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

BCC opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.