Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Cut to €46.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

