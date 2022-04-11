Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.92

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.