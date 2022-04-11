Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $54.54. 257,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,268. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

