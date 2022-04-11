Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
AMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AMPS opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.
About Altus Power (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
