Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $13.70. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands.
ACH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aluminum Co. of China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
