Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $13.70. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands.

ACH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aluminum Co. of China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

