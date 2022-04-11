Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DIT opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. Amcon Distributing has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $270.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

