American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.10. 227,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,084,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,512,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

