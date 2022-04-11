AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

NYSE ABC opened at $165.44 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

