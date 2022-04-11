Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.60. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in MasTec by 142.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $10,106,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 11,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

