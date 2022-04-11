Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.92 million and the lowest is $43.20 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $98.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $217.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $244.59 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $257.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBYI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

