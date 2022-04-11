Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,590,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $55.01. 49,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,076. Olin has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

