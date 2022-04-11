Analysts Expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Primoris Services reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $5,176,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

