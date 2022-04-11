Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Travelzoo posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 51.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,473. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

