Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$48.50

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.67. 156,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.