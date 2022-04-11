Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $142.56

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

