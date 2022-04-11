Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$108.57

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,288. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$77.45 and a one year high of C$105.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

