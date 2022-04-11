Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$12.84

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

