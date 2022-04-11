Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Target Price at GBX 1,953.20

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday.

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,676 ($21.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,658.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,618.17. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

