Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $90.75

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after buying an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. InMode has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

