Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target at $100.33

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.84.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. 1,734,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,142. NetApp has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.