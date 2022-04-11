Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $35.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.67. 2,449,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

