Analysts Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target at $12.80

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 300,076 shares of company stock worth $1,394,246.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.07. 31,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,391. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

