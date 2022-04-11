Analysts Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) PT at $16.50

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 611,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 245.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

