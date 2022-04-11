Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) recently:

4/5/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

3/31/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00.

3/30/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

3/29/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was given a new $14.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

3/2/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of DNA opened at $3.53 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

