Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

