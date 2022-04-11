Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of FINS opened at $15.57 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period.

