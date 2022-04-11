APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Barclays increased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

APA opened at $43.02 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 34.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in APA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

