Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.