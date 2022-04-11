Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.96 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

