Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $26.97

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $26.10. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 1,947 shares changing hands.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $684.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 185.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

