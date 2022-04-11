Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

ARDLF stock opened at 1.04 on Monday.

Ardent Leisure Group Limited owns and operates leisure and entertainment assets in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 44 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

