Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

ARDLF stock opened at 1.04 on Monday.

About Ardent Leisure Group (Get Rating)

Ardent Leisure Group Limited owns and operates leisure and entertainment assets in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 44 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.