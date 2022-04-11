Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

