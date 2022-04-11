Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.08 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $134.95 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,310,159 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

