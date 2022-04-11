Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.88

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.88 and last traded at $183.22, with a volume of 1183599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

