Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.95 or 0.00075975 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $41.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

