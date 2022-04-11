ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,149. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.65. ASGN has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

